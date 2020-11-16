Ontario reports 1,487 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference beginning at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park. Ford's office says he will be joined by several cabinet members, including the minister of health.

Then at 3 p.m., Ontario's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams is set to provide a briefing on the current COVID-19 situation in the province.

You can watch both news conferences live in this story.

Ontario reported another 1,487 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the seven-day average to a new high as more regions move into the red "control" level of restrictions.

Toronto confirmed 503 more cases, while 392 were recorded in Peel and 170 in York Region.

Other public health units that saw double-digit increases include:

Waterloo Region: 67

Ottawa: 51

Halton Region: 46

Durham Region: 45

Simcoe Muskoka: 35

Hamilton: 35

Niagara: 19

Windsor: 14

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 14

Southwestern: 10

Grey Bruce: 10

The seven-day average of new daily cases, a measure that helps provide a clearer picture of longer-term trends, is now 1,443, the highest it has been at any point during the pandemic.

There are currently some 12,830 confirmed, actives cases of COVID-19 provincewide, also a record-high since the outbreak began in Ontario in January.

Today's newly confirmed cases come as Ontario's labs processed 33,351 test samples for the novel coronavirus. There is capacity for up to 50,000 per day, and public health officials have previously said they hope to expand that capacity to 100,000 daily by mid-December. Testing levels have typically dropped off over weekends throughout the pandemic.

The province also recorded another 10 deaths linked to the illness, meaning 111 Ontarians have died with COVID-19 over the last week. Eight of today's newly reported deaths were in settings with an outbreak, likely long-term care or a retirement facility.

The number of people with confirmed cases of the illness in Ontario hospitals rose to 500, though data from 40 hospitals is not included in today's total. Of those, 125 are being treated in intensive care and 70 are on ventilators.

The COVID-19 Modelling Collaborative, a partnership between the University of Toronto, University Health Network and Sunnybrook Hospital, puts the figures slightly higher, with 132 patients now in intensive care and 76 requiring ventilators. According to the collaborative, 45 people with COVID-19 have been admitted to ICUs over the past three days.

[Note: Unless otherwise specified, all of the figures used in this story are found in the Ministry of Health's daily update, which includes data from up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, which often avoid lag times in the provincial system.]

Meanwhile, stricter public health measures come into effect in Hamilton, York and Halton regions today.

Toronto joined Peel Region in the red alert level — the highest short of a full lockdown — on Saturday.

Another six regions, such as Durham and Waterloo, will move to the orange alert level, and six more, including Windsor-Essex and Sudbury, will join the yellow alert level.

Today's developments come just days after Premier Doug Ford lowered the thresholds for his colour-coded restrictions system.

He said on Friday that recent COVID-19 projections show the province is "staring down the barrel of another lockdown."