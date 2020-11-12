Ontario reports 1,575 new COVID-19 cases on 3rd straight record high day

Ontario reported another 1,575 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a third straight record-high day for the province.

The new cases push the seven-day average of daily cases to 1,299, the highest it has been since the first confirmed case of the illness was reported in Ontario in late January. The curve has continued on a steep upward trajectory in the last week.

The figures come after a blockbuster news report that the government rejected advice from its own public health agency when it developed the new tiered, colour-coded framework for imposing COVID-19 restrictions.

The Toronto Star reported late Wednesday that Public Health Ontario recommended setting several key thresholds for the red "control" tier — the most stringent set of restrictions before a full lockdown — at levels four times lower than those the government ultimately chose.

Dr. Shelley Deeks, chief health protection officer at the agency, told the newspaper she only found out about the government's decision when the framework was unveiled publicly last week.

"I'm not in agreement with the indicators as they are currently written in the framework," Deeks told the Star.

Further, the co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 modelling consensus table said her group was not consulted at all on the guidelines, despite Minister of Health Christine Elliott suggesting it had at a news conference.

Experts outside of the government's advisory tables have also expressed concerns that the thresholds in the new framework are too high.

More to come.