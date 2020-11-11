Ontario reports 1,426 new COVID-19 cases, another record high
Ontario reported another 1,426 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, setting a new record high for the fourth time in five days.
7-day average climbs above 1,200 for 1st time
Ontario reported another 1,426 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, setting a new record high for the fourth time in five days.
The newly confirmed infections push the seven-day average of daily cases to 1,217, the highest it has been at any point in the pandemic.
More to come
With files from Lucas Powers
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.