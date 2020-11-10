Ontario reports record-high 1,388 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 1,388 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a new single-day record, and 15 more deaths linked to the illness.

It's the third time in four days that record daily case counts have been confirmed in the province.

The new cases push the seven-day average, a measure that helps provide a clearer picture of longer-term trends, up to 1,154, the highest seen the outbreak began in Ontario in late January.

The total includes 520 more cases in Toronto — a second straight new high for the city — as well as 395 in Peel Region, 100 in York Region, 72 in Halton Region and 50 in Niagara.

Today is the first time the number of confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 provincewide has surpassed 10,000.

The province is also reporting a considerable jump in the number of people in hospitals with the illness, up 55 to 422. Of those, 82 are being treated in intensive care and 54 are on ventilators.

Ontario's official death count connected to COVID-19 is now 3,260. About 64 per cent of those deaths were residents in long-term care.

More to come