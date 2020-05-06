The Ontario government said Wednesday it is extending all-day, off-peak electricity rates until the end of May as many people continue to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who pay time-of-use rates will be billed at the overnight and weekend price for electricity.

"During this extraordinary period, many people are struggling to pay the bills as they do the right thing by staying at home, as well as our farmers and those whose businesses have closed or suffered reduced customer traffic," Premier Doug Ford said in a news release.

The rate relief was introduced for an initial 45-day period on March 24 as the province expanded emergency measures put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The government has also extended its other emergency orders, including the closure of non-essential businesses, the prohibition of public gatherings of more than five people, and the closure of outdoor amenities such as playgrounds, for an additional two weeks.

They were supposed to expire today, but they will now remain in place until at least May 19.

Ontario has had 18,310 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in late January. As of yesterday, about 70 per cent of cases are resolved.

Residents of long-term care homes continue to be hardest hit by the disease, accounting for nearly three quarters of Ontario's 1,485 COVID-19-linked deaths.

Updated figures are expected from the Ministry of Health at 10:30 a.m. ET. Ford is then scheduled to hold his daily briefing at 1 p.m. You'll be able to watch a livestream of the news conference in this story.

Lower prices for booze with takeout food

Meanwhile, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario is allowing licensed restaurants and bars to sell some spirits at a lower price to customers who order take out and delivery food.

The minimum sale price for whiskey, gin, rum and some other select liquors has been lowered to $1.34 per 29 mL, down from the previous price of $2.00 for the same volume, the AGCO said.

The measure is set to be revoked on Jan. 1, 2021, which is also when licensed restaurants and bars will no longer be allowed to sell alcohol with takeout and delivery food.

Further, the AGCO said that cideries in the province will be allowed to have stores on their properties to sell their products directly to customer. Previously, an operation had to have at least five acres of planted fruit to qualify for a storefront at the same location.

"This change will allow all licensed manufacturers of cider to sell their products on-site or deliver directly to consumers across Ontario," the AGCO said.