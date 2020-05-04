Ontario takes steps toward reopening — while keeping close eye on COVID-19 case numbers

A small group of seasonal businesses are being allowed to reopen Monday as Ontario takes steps toward easing restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford announced the plan on Friday, saying it should be seen as a "glimmer of hope" that the province's efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 are working.

Monday's COVID-19 update from the government reflects that optimism, with 370 new cases confirmed. That number is close to the lowest the province has seen in several weeks.

The struggle at long-term care homes continues however, with nearly 1,000 resident deaths related to COVID-19-linked illnesses now reported. There are outbreaks at 212 homes.

The toll of COVID-19 on Canada's nursing homes is also giving rise to a growing number of proposed class-action lawsuits in Quebec and Ontario.

There have now been 17,923 confirmed cases in the province since the COVID-19 outbreak began in late January.

At this point, 984 patients are in hospital, with 12,505 cases considered resolved.

Looking toward reopening

Last week, a provincial framework for reopening said that a "consistent two-to-four week decrease in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases," as well as decreased hospitalization rates, would be necessary before the government can begin loosening emergency measures first enacted in March.

As of Monday, Garden centres, landscapers and car dealerships are among those allowed to reopen, though certain limitations remain.

Some kinds of construction projects — including work on municipal projects, telecommunications, child-care centres and schools — are also being allowed to go forward.