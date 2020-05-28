Ontario confirms 383 new COVID-19 cases as some health-care services cleared to reopen

Ontario reported 383 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, ending two straight days of new daily cases below 300.

The 1.4 per cent increase in total cases marks a return to figures generally seen throughout the latter half of the month in the province. But the jump comes as Ontario's network of labs surpassed its testing benchmark for the first time since May 17.

The Ministry of Health says 17,615 tests for the novel coronavirus were processed yesterday. The current daily testing target is 16,000, while the system has capacity to handle more than 23,000 on any given day.

The new cases bring Ontario's total since the outbreak began in late January to 26,866. Some 77 per cent of those cases are resolved.

Meanwhile, dentists, optometrists and massage therapists are part of a list of health-care providers that the Ontario government says can gradually reopen following a months-long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chiropractors, physiotherapists, psychologists, dieticians, denturists, and midwives are also included on the list released Wednesday as part of a new order from the province's chief medical officer of health.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott said while the order takes effect immediately, that does not mean that all health services will be available on May 27.

"Health regulatory colleges are now in the process of developing guidance to ensure high-quality and safe clinical care that must be met before services can resume," she said.

The provincial guidelines say providers must also comply with public health regulations and physical distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In mid-March, the province ordered all non-essential and elective health services to close or reduce operations as COVID-19 cases increased.

Under this new directive, the province is also asking regulatory colleges to provide advice on which services can be provided virtually.

The province said the order will also allow hospitals to continue to develop and finalize plans to resume scheduled surgeries.