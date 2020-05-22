Ontario reports 441 new COVID-19 cases, most since May 8 as testing falls short again

Ontario reported 441 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a third straight day of increasing new daily cases after the province officially entered its first phase of reopening earlier this week.

The number of tests processed by Ontario's network of labs yesterday was 11,276, still short of its own benchmark of 16,000 per day. It's the fifth straight day that the province has failed to meet its target, let alone its capacity of 20,000.

The backlog of tests waiting to be processed grew to 5,516.

The new instances of COVID-19 — the most on a single day since May 8 — bring the total number of confirmed cases of the illness in the province to 24,628. Of those, slightly more than 76 per cent, or 18,767, are resolved.

The five-day rolling average of new cases has been trending upward for the last 10 days, after a steady three-week decline.

Some 34.4 per cent of confirmed cases are known to have spread through community transmission, according to the Ministry of Health, while "information is pending" for another 31 per cent.

The province has said it is currently meeting its goal of contact tracing 90 per cent of new daily cases within 24 hours. In his daily address this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that federal employees are assisting Ontario with that effort.

Meanwhile, Ontario's official death toll increased by 28 to 2,021. But data compiled directly from regional public health units puts the current toll at at least 2,091.

Nearly 77 per cent of deaths were residents in long-term care homes, CBC News has found.