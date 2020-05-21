Ontario fails to meet its own COVID-19 testing target for 4th straight day

Ontario reported 413 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and says its network of labs processed 10,506 tests for the novel coronavirus yesterday — considerably fewer than the 16,000 per day target.

The updated testing figures comes after three consecutive days of fewer than 10,000 samples processed, with only 5,813 on Victoria Day.

In his daily briefing yesterday, Premier Doug Ford expressed frustration that Ontario is regularly failing to meet its own testing benchmark while it continues with phase one of its plan to reopen. But he said it is the result of the long weekend, and that "we're going to ramp up this testing like this province has never seen."

Public health experts, however, have cautioned that significantly increasing testing is easier said than done. There is capacity for as many as 19,525 tests to be completed each day in Ontario.

Meanwhile, the 1.7 per cent increase in additional cases brings the province's total since the outbreak began in late January to 24,187. Slightly more than 18,500, or 76.5 per cent, of those are resolved.

Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area continue to account for a considerable majority, 63.6 per cent, of all cases.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health says nearly 13 per cent of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have been hospitalized.

The province's official death toll grew by 31 since its last update and now sits at 1,993. Data from regional public health units, however, puts the COVID-19 death toll as of Wednesday evening at 2,067.