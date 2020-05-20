390 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario, with testing numbers low for 3rd straight day

Ontario reported 390 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a 1.7 per cent jump in total cases that comes as the province processed just 7,382 tests for the novel coronavirus yesterday.

The testing number is considerably below the current target of 16,000 tests per day and far fewer than the nearly 20,000 tests the province's network of labs has the capacity to handle on any given day.

It marks the third consecutive day that the testing figure has been notably low. On Monday, the province said it processed 9,155 tests, while Tuesday only 5, 813 tests were completed. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said at the time that the sharp drop may have been due to the Victoria Day long weekend, and because the testing of all long-term care residents and staff has been completed.

And at his afternoon briefing yesterday, Ontario's chief medical officer of health David Williams said that public health officials "can't force" people to be tested, " they have to be willing and wanting to come."

The new cases brings total number of cases in the province since the outbreak began to 23,774.

Of those, more than 76 per cent are resolved.

Ontario's official death toll grew by 43 since yesterday, and now sits at 1,962. Data from regional public health units — a more timely snapshot of the current situation — puts the actual toll at 2,018.

More than 74 per cent of all deaths, or 1,500, were residents of long-term care homes, according to data compiled by CBC News. That's an increase of 33 over yesterday.

The Greater Toronto Area continues to account for a considerable majority, at 63.4 per cent, of all cases in the province. Further, some 4,111 health-care workers have been infected by the novel coronavirus, says the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations in the province increased slightly, up 4 to 991. Conversely, COVID-19 patients in intensive care units fell by 7, down 160, while those on ventilators dropped by 3, to 120.

Lecce defends report cards despite pandemic

The additional cases come one day after the provincial government announced that schools would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Virtual classes and online learning will continue, and every student in Ontario's publicly-funded schools will be issued a report card — a decision that some critics have questioned given the varying realities of learning from home for different families.

Speaking on CBC Radio's Metro Morning, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he believes it's "important to provide an element of assessment for students, keeping in mind that as of March 12 children were in schools, with in-class instruction.

"I think assessing performance is important, including in this COVID world. I think it will also be consequential just in the context of our graduating students as well," he told guest host David Common.

Lecce said he understands that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will affect different families in various ways, and that the current online learning system is "imperfect."

"But we also recognize we have a duty as a government to keep kids learning," he continued.

More details about what school may look like in the fall are expected before the end of June. Lecce said that families should begin having "frank" discussions with children about the fact that life at school could be very different come September, or whenever they return to the classroom.

"The entire world has had to pivot and adapt, and I want to make sure the education system is doing the same," he said.

"I think we should start to condition our kids for that and be frank with them and honest. It's going to have to change."