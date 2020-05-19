Ontario education minister to make announcement as families await news about school year

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is scheduled to appear alongside the premier during the daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, and it is expected that he will reveal what the rest of the school year will look like for the province's students.

Both Lecce and Premier Doug Ford have repeatedly suggested that more clarity about the remaining academic year, potential summer courses and details about plans for the fall, would come this week.

Students in Ontario have been out of class since mid-March as the province tries to control the COVID-19 pandemic. The province launched an online learning portal several weeks later, and teachers have been trying to continue lessons in various ways.

But parents and students have expressed frustration about the distance learning plan.

Lecce and Ford are scheduled to speak to reporters at 1 p.m. ET. Health Minister Christine Elliott is also expected to attend the briefing. You can watch the news conference live in this story.

Reopening continues

Meanwhile, some Ontario businesses will be allowed to open their doors today after being closed for two months.

The province is starting the first stage of its economic reopening today, giving the green light to retailers, some sports centres, vehicle dealerships and other businesses to resume. Here's a list of what's open and closed.

But the provincial government has stressed those businesses still have to comply with public health guidelines such as physical distancing as they welcome customers, while Ford has warned owners to open only when they're ready.

Some business owners have expressed relief and excitement at the prospect of reopening, while others say they feel it's too early to do so safely.

The province ordered the closure of all businesses deemed non-essential in March and recently allowed those with street entrances to offer curbside pickup.

Ontario reported 304 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 22,957.

The COVID-19 death toll in the province surpassed 2,000 over the weekend, with nearly 80 per cent of those deaths residents in long-term care homes. Some 683 of total deaths have been reported in the City of Toronto, where nearly a quarter of all confirmed COVID-19 cases have been linked to community spread.

Updated figures are published by the Ministry of Health each day at 10:30 a.m. ET.