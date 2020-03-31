COVID-19 in Ontario: What's next for the school year as cases top 1,700

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce are scheduled to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon as the province works to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Students throughout Ontario have been out of class since March 14, after Lecce issued a ministerial order to keep publicly-funded schools closed for two additional weeks after March Break.

Private schools were also closed a few days later as part of the province's emergency declaration.

Schools were initially set to re-open on April 6, but both Ford and Lecce have conceded that the closures would need to be prolonged as the number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario continues to increase. When could classes resume? That's still unknown.

The Canadian Press reports Lecce is expected to announce an extended e-learning plan.

Ford and Lecce are set to speak with reporters at Queen's Park at 1 p.m. ET. The news conference will be livestreamed in this story.

Some boards ready to launch teacher-lead e-learning

Major school boards in the Greater Toronto Area recently notified parents that plans to resume teacher-directed, online learning after April 6 are nearly in place.

"We have been working around the clock to ensure that as many students as possible have the opportunity to resume learning remotely next week," said John Malloy, director of education for the Toronto District School Board, in an email to families.

Similarly, the Peel District School Board said it has been "busy developing new ways to deliver curriculum, as well as ways to provide equitable access to learning and support.

"We appreciate that we may experience some turbulence upon take-off, but we hope to be able to reach and support every learner in the days ahead," said Peter Joshua, director of education at the board, in a statement.

It goes on to say that the board is "working to ensure that our use of online learning environments will not widen the divide between privileged and underserved students, and that alternate learning strategies will be available."

Ontario nearing 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Ontario currently has 1,706 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 33 deaths. Updated numbers are expected from the province at around 10:30 a.m.

Late last night, the provincial government issued an order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act to close "all communal or shared, public or private, outdoor recreational amenities" in Ontario. The measure covers everything from beaches to playgrounds and off-leash dog parks.

Additionally, the province's top public health officer is now urging anyone over the age of 70 to stay home except for essential trips.

Meanwhile, Ford said Ontario could face a shortage of key medical supplies if the COVID-19 pandemic causes a massive wave of hospitalizations in the next two weeks.

He said the government is working to make sure more masks and other protective equipment are available for frontline workers.

Ford said that residents should do everything possible to slow the spread of the illness and that he's willing to consider stronger measures to ensure physical distancing if public health officials say they're necessary.