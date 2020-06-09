Ford expected to announce Ontario's reopening plan for child-care centres today

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce the province's plan to reopen child-care centres today.

Ford says the plan will help support parents who are returning to work as Ontario's economy gradually reopens.

Ford said Monday that most Ontario regions outside the Toronto area will be allowed to open more businesses and activities on Friday.

Child-care services will shift away from providing solely emergency services throughout the province, regardless of which stage each region is in, allowing for a gradual reopening of regular service.

The province said Monday there will be a limit on operational capacity and other strict public health measures that will need to stay in place.

Some child-care centres in the province have remained opened throughout the pandemic to provide free service to the families of essential workers.

Meanwhile, restaurant patios, hair salons and swimming pools will reopen as the province takes a regional approach to restarting the economy.

The limit on social gatherings will increase from five to 10, but people must still stay two metres away from anyone outside their own household.

Ford is scheduled to hold his daily briefing at 1 p.m. ET. Ford's office says he will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Education Minister Stephen Lecce.