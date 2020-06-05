Ontario reports 344 new COVID-19 cases, record number of tests

Ontario reported 344 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while its network of labs processed a record number of tests.

The 1.2 per cent increase in total cases is on par with figures seen throughout the week, and brings the cumulative number seen in Ontario to 29,747. Slightly more than 79 per cent of those are now resolved, a relative jump in the number of active cases over yesterday.

Some 22,730 tests were processed yesterday, the most on any single day since the outbreak began in late January. The province's partnership of about 20 public, commercial and hospital labs have capacity to handle up to 25,000 samples per day.

The Ministry of Health initially reported that 20,730 tests were processed since the last update, but later said it was an error. The backlog of tests waiting to be processed sits at 12,247.

Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll grew by 15 and is now at 2,372. A CBC News count based on data compiled directly from regional public health units puts the real toll at at least 2,419 as of yesterday evening.

Just over 79 per cent of COVID-19-linked deaths were residents in long-term care homes. The province has tracked outbreaks in 310 long-term care facilities, while 85 remain ongoing — the fewest since mid-April.

The number of patients in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 dropped by 27, down to 749. That is the fewest since April 12, when 738 patients with novel coronavirus infections were in hospital.

Those being treated in intensive care units fell by 3, to 118, while patients requiring a ventilator was unchanged and sits at 94.

Meanwhile, Ontario is lifting restrictions on short-term rentals today.

Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli says the facilities were able to resume operations as of 12:01 a.m.

Lodges, cabins, cottages, homes, condominiums and bed-and-breakfast rentals are all included in the reopening.

Ontario's tourism minister said Thursday the sector had been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisa MacLeod pledged more government support but also urged Ontarians to support local businesses and take staycations.

She says the province may not see its visitor levels return to 2019 levels until 2024.