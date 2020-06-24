Ontario's 2 most populous regions enter next phase of reopening

Ontario's two most heavily populated regions will see more businesses open their doors today as Toronto and Peel move into the next phase of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.

The two regions officially enter Stage 2 of the pandemic reopening framework, joining nearly all the rest of the province that began ramping up activities over the past two weeks.

Windsor-Essex remains the only region not cleared to move to the next phase, due to stubbornly high COVID-19 case numbers among migrant workers on farms in the region.

Businesses given the green light to resume operations in Toronto and Peel today include hair stylists, pools and tour guide services.

Restaurants are also allowed to reopen their patios for dine-in service, though no one is yet allowed to be served indoors.

In all cases, the Ontario government says proper physical distancing measures must be maintained to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported 216 new cases of COVID-19, the most in the last 10 days. Hospitalizations increased for the first time since June 2, while testing levels dropped after two weeks of consistently processing more than 20,000 samples each day.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Ford's office says he will be joined by Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Dirk Huyer, the province's chief coroner, as well as the ministers of health and labour.

Huyer's expected presence at the news conference comes one day after the province said it recorded its first COVID-19-linked death in a person under 20. The young girl, who the government said was between zero and nine years old, "died with COVID-19, but not as a result of COVID-19."

Her case marked just the fifth death in a person under 30 in Ontario since the outbreak began in late January.