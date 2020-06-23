Ontario reports 216 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations grow for 1st time since early June

Ontario reported 216 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, after confirming fewer than 200 new daily cases in eight of the last 10 days.

As has been the trend in recent weeks, the newly reported infections of the novel coronavirus are concentrated in just a handful of public health units. Namely Toronto, Peel and Windsor, as well in York, which confirmed 27 cases after several straight days with fewer than 20.

"While it's too early to draw conclusions from a single day of data, we're watching closely for shifts in [COVID-19] trends as we gradually reopen the province's economy and as local public health officials work quickly to contain any spread," said Health Minister Christine Elliott in a series of tweets this morning.

The relative rise in new cases comes as both Toronto and Peel Region joined the 31 other public health units already allowed to proceed into the next phase of Ontario's reopening plan. Only Windsor-Essex — which is dealing with outbreaks among migrant workers in the agri-food industry — remains in Phase 1.

There are now 2,127 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, down considerably from the 5,600 at the peak of the outbreak but 32 more than the last update. Active cases had been consistently trending downward for several weeks.

Further, the number of patients in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased yesterday for the first time since June 2, up 23 to 288 from 265. Conversely, the number being treated in intensive care units and on ventilators both dropped slightly, by 1 and 4, respectively.

The number of tests processed by the province's network of labs yesterday dropped below 20,000 for the first time in nearly two weeks, with 16,189 tests completed. Another 16,418 are in the queue waiting to be processed, the Ministry of Health says.