Ontario reports 161 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue steady decline

Ontario reported 161 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 29 of the province's 34 public health units confirming five or fewer infections of the novel coronavirus yesterday.

Eighteen public health units reported no new cases at all, according to the Ministry of Health.

Slightly more 86 per cent of Ontario's 33,637 total cases are now marked resolved.

There are now 2,095 active cases in the province, a decrease of 56 from the last update and down considerably from the 5,600 or so that were active at the peak of the outbreak.

Further, Ontario's network of about 30 community, commercial and hospital labs processed 21,900 test samples yesterday, while another 10, 027 were added the queue.

The number of patients in hospitals with confirmed infections of the virus continued its steady decline, falling to 265 — the fewest since the Ministry of Health began reported hospitalization figures in early April.

The number of those being treated in intensive care units and with ventilators also both declined, by 10 and 1, respectively.

The news comes as Premier Doug Ford is expected to reveal whether the three public health units that have thus far been barred from moving into the next phase of reopening will be allowed to proceed. Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex continue to account for the majority of new daily cases, about 70 per cent today.

Relatedly, about 19 per cent of the new cases reported today provincewide are agri-farm workers in Windsor-Essex, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ford is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in this story.

3rd migrant workers dies

Meanwhile, a third migrant worker in Ontario with COVID-19 has died.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit says the farm in their region currently has 199 infected migrant workers and 18 other people associated with the farm who tested positive for COVID-19.

Kristal Chopp, chair of the board of health, says it's an "absolute tragedy" that someone who comes to Canada to work in the agricultural industry and support his family back home lost his life so far from his loved ones.

Two other migrant workers have died due to COVID-19 in the Windsor region since the start of the pandemic.

Approximately 20,000 migrant workers come to Ontario each year to work on farms and in greenhouses — many of them from Mexico, Guatemala and the Caribbean — and this year were required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.