COVID-19 in Ontario: Ford government expected to extend state of emergency

Ontario is expected today to extend its state of emergency until June 30.

The measure bans gatherings larger than five people.

It also orders the closure of some businesses such as restaurants and bars, except if they offer takeout or delivery.

If the vote passes, the measure — which had been set to expire today — will be extended for another 28 days.

Independent legislator Randy Hillier has said he will vote against the measure, saying it gives the government too much authority.

Ontario declared a state of emergency on March 17 as COVID-19 cases began to climb in the province.

Ontario reported 404 additional cases of the illness yesterday. Updated numbers are expected at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold his daily briefing at 1 p.m. Ford's office says he will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade.

It's expected that Ford will be pressed about a CBC News report that hundreds of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Toronto area were not flagged to public health officials because of a mixup between two hospitals.

Provincial health officials will not be holding their own news conference today. The Ministry of Health said yesterday that those briefings will now be held twice weekly, on Mondays and Thursday, as opposed to five times per week.