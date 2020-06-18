Ontario reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for 5th straight day

Ontario reported 173 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and the Ministry of Health says that more than 85 per cent of all cases are now resolved.

It's the fifth straight day that the number of new cases has been below 200.

Twenty-six of the province's 34 public health units reported five or fewer additional confirmed cases, and 16 of those had no new cases at all.

Toronto and Peel Region, two of the three public health units not yet allowed to move into the next phase of reopening, combined for just 97 newly confirmed cases.

There are now about 2,360 active COVID-19 cases provincewide.

The province's network of community, commercial and hospital labs processed 25,278 tests yesterday, while another 24,887 are in the queue waiting to be completed.

The number of patients in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of the illness continued its steady decline, falling by 32 down to 351. Those being treated in intensive care units decreased by eight to 84, while those requiring a ventilator also dropped by five and now sits at 60.

Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll grew by three, up to 2,553. A CBC News count based on data from regional public health units put the real toll, as of last evening, at 2,603. About 78 per cent of all COVID-19-linked deaths were residents in long-term care.

Contact tracing app coming, Trudeau says

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold his daily briefing at 1 p.m. ET. Ford's office says he will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health. You can watch it live in this story.

The trio is expected to roll out details of a new contact tracing mobile app that will help notify Canadians if they have potentially been exposed to COVID-19. At his own daily briefing this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the app was developed by the Canadian Digital Service in conjunction with Shopify, Blackberry and the Ontario government.

Trudeau said that testing of the app will soon begin in Ontario, and that it will be available to all Canadians "in the coming weeks."

Ontario's Ministry of Health is set to provide a technical briefing to media on the mobile app today.

The news comes one day after Ford's government tabled a motion in the legislature to extend the province's state of emergency to July 15.

"The premier is hopeful that this will be the final extension," a spokeswoman from his office said of the measure, which will be debated next week.