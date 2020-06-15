Ontario reports 181 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue steady decline

Ontario on Monday reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 and that the number of patients in hospitals with the illness continues to decline, as the government gets set to announce which regions can move into the next phase of reopening.

The 0.6 per cent increase in total cases brings the cumulative total in Ontario to 32,370. Of those confirmed cases, slightly more than 84 per cent are resolved. Some 252 more cases were marked resolved on Sunday.

Nearly 70 per cent, or 126, of the additional cases are in the Toronto and Peel Region public health units. Twenty-eight of the province's 34 public health units reported five or fewer newly confirmed infections, with 18 reported no new cases at all.

Ontario's network of labs processed 21,751 tests yesterday, which is the fewest in five days. However, throughout the pandemic, testing levels have tended to drop considerably on weekends. There are currently 18,258 test samples waiting to be processed, meaning more than 20,000 were added to the queue since the last update.

Meanwhile, there are now 419 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 being treated in Ontario hospitals. That's the fewest since April 2. There are 104 patients in intensive care units, and 69 on ventilators — eight fewer than yesterday..

Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll grew by eight and is now 2,527. A CBC News count based on data from regional public health units puts the real toll at 2,571.

A full 78 per cent of all deaths in the province were residents in long-term care. The province is tracking outbreaks in 69 facilities, up from 67 yesterday. The number of active cases among long-term care residents also increased to 524 from 490.

Some homes that had previous outbreaks declared resolved have re-entered outbreak situations, including Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., where nearly half of the residents died due to COVID-19. It had been outbreak-free since mid-May.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold his daily briefing at 1 p.m. ET. Ford's office says he will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli and Lisa MacLeod, minister of heritage, sport, tourism and cultural industries.

Ford said last week that every Monday, the province would provide an update on which regions currently still in Phase 1 of reopening — currently concentrated within the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, as well as Windsor-Essex County, Lambton and Haldimand-Norfolk — would be allowed move into the next phase.

A source familiar with the matter told CBC News that York Region will be among those given the green light to enter the next phase of reopening today.