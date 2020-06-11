Ontario premier, health minister expected back at COVID-19 briefing today after being tested

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott are scheduled to be back at the province's daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday after both were tested for the novel coronavirus.

Ford's office said Thursday afternoon that the pair were tested "out of an abundance of caution" after being in close contact with Education Minister Stephen Lecce, who himself underwent a test yesterday. Both were unexpectedly absent from yesterday's news conference.

Lecce had an assessment completed after learning he had recently been in contact with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. His test came back negative.

While there has been no official word on results for Ford and Elliott, their expected presence at today's briefing strongly suggests both are free of the virus at this time.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET. Merrilee Fullerton, minister of long-term care and Todd Smith, minister of children, community and social services are slated to join them. You can watch it live in this story.

Ontario reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. The five-day rolling average of new daily cases, a measure that helps smooth peaks and valleys in data, has been on a downward trend for several days.

The province's network of labs completed nearly 20,000 tests, while more than 20,000 samples were added to the queue for processing.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at its lowest since early April.

Updated figures are expected from the Ministry of Health at 10:30 a.m.