Ontario makes temporary change to layoff regulations to help businesses hit by COVID-19 pandemic

Ontario is temporarily amending its labour laws to help businesses avoid permanently laying off workers and paying out severance during the pandemic.

The government is expected to announce amendments the Employment Standards Act, which currently requires businesses to terminate employees who have been laid off for 13 weeks.

The law then requires companies to pay severance to those workers, which the government fears could bankrupt some businesses.

The change will see non-unionized workers who have had their hours reduced or eliminated placed on a temporary leave that preserves their job.

The amendment, expected to be announced today, will expire six weeks after the province's declared state of emergency ends.

Last month, Ontario's fiscal watchdog said an estimated 1.1 million workers in the province have lost their jobs, and another 1.1 million have seen their hours sharply reduced.

Meanwhile, Ontario is loosening some more of its COVID-19 restrictions.

As of today campers can return to provincial parks, with certain stipulations, while drive-in movie theatres and batting cages were allowed to reopen Sunday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario reached 27,859 yesterday, with 78 per cent of those now resolved.

CBC News has counted 2,329 COVID-19-linked deaths throughout the province. About 79 per cent of all deaths were residents of long-term care homes.

While the province surpassed its daily testing target of 16,000 on each of the last four days, it continues to test far below the system's total capacity — about 25,000, according to the Ministry of Health.

Updated figures are expected around 10:30 a.m. ET. Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Ford's office says he will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Greg Rickford, the minister of energy, northern development and mines and minister of Indigenous affairs.

Further, it was announced this morning that Ontario's chief medical officer of health and associate chief medical officer of health will now hold their own briefings only twice weekly, every Monday and Thursday. Previously, the pair were doing COVID-19 briefings fives per week.

