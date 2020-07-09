Ontario government extends emergency orders for COVID-19 pandemic

Ontario has extended its emergency orders for the COVID-19 pandemic until July 22.

Premier Doug Ford said the extension of the orders will help protect vulnerable people and support frontline workers as the economy continues to re-open.

Some of the measures will make it easier for public health units to redeploy staff for contact tracing efforts and ease restrictions for staffing at long-term care homes.

The extension comes as the provincial government tabled a motion on Wednesday to extend the province's state of emergency until July 24.

The current state of emergency is set to expire July 15.

The provincial government isn't able to issue new emergency orders once the state of emergency ends, but it can extend existing orders.

Yesterday, Ford's government introduced a sweeping new piece of legislation it says will help the province's economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, as the province reports an additional 118 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The omnibus bill — dubbed the COVID-19 Recovery Act — proposes to change 20 pieces of current legislation that govern the province's schools, municipalities, and justice system, some of which opposition critics say have little to do with the pandemic itself.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark says if passed, the bill would speed up environmental assessments, offer new consumer protections and help address unemployment.

The omnibus "COVID-19 Economic Recovery Act" tabled this hour by the Ford government would change 20 different pieces of legislation, including the City of Toronto Act, the Justices of the Peace Act, and the Planning Act.

NDP House leader Peggy Sattler said the bill is an abuse of the government's power under the current state of emergency in the province.

Meanwhile, Liberal House leader John Fraser says some parts of it, such as changes to how justices of the peace are appointed, have nothing to do with pandemic recovery.

Ford is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Ford's office says he will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Jamil Jivani, Ontario's advocate for community opportunities.