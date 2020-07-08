New daily COVID-19 cases in Ontario continue 5-week downward trend

Ontario reported an additional 118 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the number of resolved infections of the novel coronavirus provincewide approaches 88 per cent of all cases.

The newly confirmed cases brings the total number in Ontario since the outbreak began to 36,178, a 0.3 per cent increase overall. Of those, 87.9 are resolved, according to the Ministry of Health.

Thirty of the province's 34 public health units reported five or fewer new cases as of 4 p.m. yesterday. Of those, 18 reported none at all. In yesterday's update, however, 23 health units confirmed no additional cases.

As has typically been the case in recent days, most of the new cases are concentrated in Toronto and Peel and York regions. The three health units account for 90 in today's update, with 50, 27 and 13, respectively.

The five-day rolling average of new daily cases, a measure that helps smoothes peaks and valley in data, has now been in consistent decline for five weeks.

After a considerable drop in testing earlier this week, the province's network of labs processed 22,832 tests for the novel coronavirus yesterday. Another 17,116 were added to the queue to be completed.

The number of patients in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 123, five times fewer than just one month ago. Thirty-five people are being treated in intensive care units, while 26 are on ventilators.

Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll grew by nine, and now sits at 2,700. A CBC News count based on data from public health units, however, puts the real toll at 2,735.

Meanwhile, Ontario is expected to table a motion on Wednesday to extend the province's state of emergency until July 24.

The current state of emergency declared at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire July 15.

Premier Doug Ford's office said the government wants to extend the measure to ensure there is no gap between that declaration ending and a new bill extending Ontario's emergency measures taking effect.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones introduced that bill on Tuesday, saying the province will need to keep some emergency measures in place in the months ahead.

Jones's bill gives the province the power to keep some pandemic measures in place for up to a year, even as the state of emergency ends.

While the motion to extend the declaration will be introduced today, the government does not expect to debate or vote on it until early next week.

Ford is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing beginning at 2 p.m. You can watch it live in this story.