Toronto, Peel Region join most of Ontario in Stage 3 of COVID-19 reopening today

People in Toronto and Peel Region can eat inside a restaurant and catch a movie in a theatre starting today, though they still have to follow physical distancing rules and other health measures.

The two areas are joining most of Ontario in Stage 3 of its economic recovery, which allows most businesses and public spaces to reopen.

Toronto city council has enacted a series of additional health measures beyond those set by the province in preparation for today's change, including capacity and table size limits for indoor dining in restaurants.

Windsor-Essex is now the only area still in Stage 2, with health officials saying they want more data before further loosening restrictions.

The region has been grappling with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks on farms and said earlier this week that numbers have been on the rise in the city of Windsor.

On Thursday, Ontario reported fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for a second day in a row.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing beginning at 1 p.m. Ford's office says he will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, president of the treasury board, and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, associate chief medical officer of health.

