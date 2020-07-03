Ontario reports 165 new COVID-19 cases as active infections continue decline

Ontario reported 165 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 31 of the province's 34 public health units confirming five or fewer cases, the Ministry of Health says.

Only Toronto and Peel and York regions reported more than five newly confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus, with 87, 23 and 22, respectively.

Fourteen health units reported no new cases at all, Health Minister Christine Elliott noted in a series of tweets.

Ontario has now seen a total of 35,535 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in late January. Of those, a full 87 per cent are resolved. Another 169 infections were marked resolved yesterday.

There are now some 1,944 active cases provincewide, using Ontario's official death toll of 2,682. A CBC News count puts the real COVID-19 death toll in the province at 2,728, meaning there are actually about 1,898 active cases currently.

Further, the province's network of about 30 community, commercial and hospital labs processed 24,194 test samples as of 4 p.m. Thursday, the Ministry of Health says. Another 15,911 are in the queue waiting to be completed.

Hospitalizations continue to decline. There are now 155 patients in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Forty of those are being treated in intensive care, while 25 are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a group representing greenhouse growers in Ontario's Windsor-Essex region says a work stoppage at a local farm due to a COVID-19 outbreak has escalated fears about testing for the virus.

The Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers says in a statement that the public health order has contributed to anxiety among both farmers and workers.

On Wednesday, the region's medical officer of health issued an order that required an unnamed farmer whose greenhouse has an active outbreak involving 191 workers to isolate those employees and stop work.

The medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex issued the order after a rash of positive tests over the weekend.

The growers group says it is working with the sector and the provincial government to address those fears as on-farm testing continues.

Premier Doug Ford said Thursday the work stoppage could discourage local farmers from participating in efforts to combat the virus.

The Windsor-Essex public health unit confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 this morning.