Ontario sees 119 new COVID-19 cases, more than 60% are people under 40

Ontario reported an additional 119 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with a firm majority once again in people under 40 years old.

Thirty of the province's 34 public health units confirmed five or fewer new cases, while 16 of those 30 reported no new cases at all, Health Minister Christine Elliott noted in a series of tweets.

Windsor-Essex, a region that continues to struggle with outbreaks among temporary farm workers living in cramped conditions, saw 40 more infections of the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, Ottawa had 28.

Seventy-six of today's 119 new cases were diagnosed in people aged 39 years old or younger, Elliott said.

The news comes as health authorities in York Region on Saturday issued a public warning after three people tested positive for the novel coronavirus after attending a large party in Schomberg. In Peel Region, police say they broke up a house party in Brampton that was attended by as many as 200 young people.

Meanwhile, the number of kids in child-care centres is allowed to increase across Ontario today as the province continues its gradual reopening.

The Ministry of Education had previously limited the number of people per room in a daycare to 10 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, a maximum of 15 children — plus staff members — will be allowed in each "cohort."

The groups of children must stay together throughout the program for at least seven days, and cannot mix with kids in different cohorts.

While a government document offering operational guidance says staff members are no longer included in the size of the cohort, it notes that staff should not rotate between groups. It says supervisors should "limit their movement between rooms, doing so when absolutely necessary."

The ministry says infants are excluded from the increased capacity, because they've never been allowed to be in groups of more than 10.