Ontario sees 165 new COVID-19 cases, slight majority again in people under 40

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing beginning at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park. Ford's office says he will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and government House leader Paul Calandra.

Ontario reported an additional 165 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with just over 50 per cent of those in people who are under the age of 40, according to the Minister of Health.

The cases are concentrated once again in Windsor-Essex, Ottawa and Peel. The three public health units reported 39, 33 and 25 newly confirmed cases, respectively. Toronto reported another 28.

The developments come after a spike in new infections in people under 40 yesterday that prompted Premier Doug Ford to say at his daily COVID-19 briefing that young people seem to be going "hog wild."

"I just have a message for young people: Don't go to a party, simple. It might not be you, but it's going to be your parents or your grandparents," he told reporters. "You're hurting people by doing this."

Twenty-eight of Ontario's public health units reported five or fewer additional cases today, and 18 of those 28 saw no new cases at all, Health Minister Christine Elliott noted in a series of tweets.

Ontario has seen a total of 38,107 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began in late January. Of those, about 88.7 per cent are considered resolved, and there are now some 1,542 active cases provincewide.

The official COVID-19 death toll grew by two, and sits at 2,755. A CBC News count based on data provided directly by public health units — a method that avoids lag times in provincial reporting — puts the real toll at 2,785.

About 65 per cent of deaths were residents of long-term care homes in the province, while eight health-care workers associated with the long-term care system have died. Public health officials are currently tracking active outbreaks in 37 facilities.

Meanwhile, Ontario's network of about 30 community, commercial and hospital labs processed 23,990 test samples for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Another 18,881 are in the queue waiting to be completed.

After falling to 101 earlier this month, the number of patients in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stands at 128. Thirty-seven are being treated in intensive care units, while 19 are on ventilators.