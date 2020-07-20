Ontario sees 135 new COVID-19 cases, with more Stage 3 news expected today

Ontario reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the government is expected to reveal what additional regions will be allowed to move into Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan.

The newly confirmed cases mark a 0.4 per cent increase in total infections of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, slightly above what has been typical in recent weeks. They come after two days with more than 160 new cases each over the weekend.

Twenty-eight of the province's 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases, Health Minister Christine Elliott noted in a series of tweets this morning. Of those 28, 18 confirmed no additional cases at all.

Later today, Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce which further health units will be given a green light to proceed into the next phase of COVID-19 recovery.

Last week, 24 units were allowed to move ahead. Those that remain in Stage 2 are concentrated mostly throughout the Greater Toronto Area, as well as Hamilton, Niagara and Windsor-Essex.

Ford is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing beginning at 1 p.m. ET from Queen's Park. Ford's office says he will be joined by Elliott and Rod Phillips, minister of finance. You can watch the briefing live in this story.