Launch of COVID-19 contact tracing app in Ontario delayed
Ontario's Ministry of Health has not said when it might be ready for download
A new mobile app meant to help with contact tracing of COVID-19 cases won't roll out across Ontario today as planned.
A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health says the province is still working with the federal government and the app is expected to launch soon.
The province will be the first to use the COVID Alert app, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said it should be ready for downloading in the rest of the country later this summer.
Premier Doug Ford says the app is meant to enhance the province's contact tracing strategy.
He's previously said it could play a key role in helping contain the spread of COVID-19 as more businesses reopen their doors.
The Bluetooth-based app will be voluntary, and will notify users based on a number of criteria, including if they were within two metres of a person who tests positive for the virus and if that contact took place over an extended period of time.
The province didn't give a new date for the app's launch.
Ford is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. ET. Ford's office says he will be joined by Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing. You can watch it live in this story.
With files from CBC News
