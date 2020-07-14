Ontario reports 111 new COVID-19 cases as much of province set to move to Stage 3

Ontario reported 111 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while the number of active cases in the province continues to fall.

The newly confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus bring the total number in Ontario since late January to 36,950. Of those, 88.7 per cent are considered resolved by the Ministry of Health.

Another 122 instances were marked resolved in today's update, meaning there are currently fewer than 1,450 active cases provincewide.

Twenty-eight of Ontario's 34 public health units reported five or fewer additional cases today. Of the 28, 21 confirmed no new infections at all.

The province's network of labs completed some 16,744 tests for the novel coronavirus over the previous 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as those being treated in intensive care units and with ventilators, all increased slightly.

The news comes after the provincial government revealed yesterday that all but 10 public health units across Ontario will move into Stage 3 of reopening on Friday. Those that were not given the green light are concentrated in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, as well as in Windsor-Essex.

Meanwhile, a union representing Ontario health-care workers says it will announce "political action" this morning in response to the province potentially extending its emergency powers.

The Ontario Council of Hospital Unions, a division of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, will be making the announcement at Hamilton General Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the union confirms that 98 per cent of its membership voted in favour of some form of political action over the weekend.

The Progressive Conservative government introduced a bill last week that would allow it to keep some emergency measures in place in the months ahead.

Health-care workers, including nurses, say the orders suspend their collective bargaining agreement with the province.

Union president Michael Hurley says while that was acceptable in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's now a detriment to health-care workers.

Hurley says a suspended agreement means hospital staff may have their shifts changed, be moved from site to site, or have vacation requests denied.

He suggested last week that the union's action could take many forms, including wearing stickers to work, organizing a rally or even an interruption of work.

"No one wants to turn their attention from providing patient care to having to defend some basic workplace rights," said Hurley on Friday. "That's the last thing anyone wants to do, so we're hoping that the government reconsiders its position."