Ontario sees 116 new COVID-19 cases as downward trend continues

Ontario reported 116 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with just four public health units reporting five or more newly confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus.

After a one-day surge yesterday attributed to the targeted testing of temporary farm labourers in Windsor- Essex, today's figure continues a five-week-long downward trend in new daily case numbers.

The new cases are concentrated in Toronto and the Peel, York and Windsor-Essex regions, with 23, 35, 14 and 10, respectively. Seventeen public health units reported no new cases at all.

Ontario has now seen a total of 36,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in late January. Of those, 88.2 per cent are considered resolved by the Ministry of Health. Another 178 infections were marked resolved in today's update.

The number of patients in Ontario hospitals with confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus also continued a downward trend, with 117 — fewer than a fifth of the total at the beginning of June. Thirty-four are being treated in intensive care units, while 24 of those are on ventilators.

Ontario's network of about 30 community, commercial and hospital labs processed 27, 484 test samples for the novel coronavirus yesterday. Positivity rates are at 'all-time lows' in the province, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said today.

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford will make multiple public appearances at businesses today to thank Ontario workers for their service during the pandemic.

Ford's day will start at a skylight manufacturing company in Woodbridge, where the premier is set to make an announcement alongside Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development.

The premier's daily press conference is set to take place at the manufacturing company beginning at 1 p.m. You can watch it live in this story.

He'll then tour a Toronto-based textile company that retooled its facility to start producing face masks.

The premier will then visit a bakery in Toronto's west end to serve customers through a take out window built by the shop.

Ford's last event is scheduled at 4 p.m., when he'll tour a dairy and food plant that ramped up production to meet customer needs during the COVID-19 lockdown.