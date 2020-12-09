Ontario reports 1,890 new COVID-19 cases as York Region hospitals reach 'tipping point'

Ontario reported another 1,890 cases of COVID-19 and 28 more deaths linked to the illness on Wednesday as hospitals in one of its hardest-hit regions warn they are reaching a critical point in novel coronavirus admissions.

The newly confirmed cases include 517 in Toronto, 471 in Peel Region and 187 in York Region — where hospital CEOs said this morning that their facilities have reached a "tipping point" in COVID-19 admissions.

A joint statement from the CEOs of Mackenzie Health, Markham Stouffville Hospital and Southlake Regional Health Centre highlights a "significant increase" in admissions due to the novel coronavirus in recent weeks.

The group said they are concerned that the trend could impact access to other health care, like scheduled surgeries. They also called on residents to wear masks in public and forgo gathering over the holidays in order to protect the community.

York Region is currently in the red level of the province's pandemic response framework, the strictest public health measures short of a lockdown.

Also Wednesday, the number of people in Ontario hospitals with confirmed infections climbed to 811. Of those, 221 are being treated in intensive care and 129 require the use of a ventilator.

Other public health units that saw double-digit increases in today's update were:

Hamilton: 97

Halton Region: 96

Windsor-Essex: 94

Durham Region: 75

Waterloo Region: 64

Niagara: 43

Middlesex-London: 37

Simcoe Muskoka: 34

Ottawa: 33

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 25

Southwestern: 15

Haldimand-Norfolk: 14

Thunder Bay: 10

(Note: All of the figures used for new cases in this story are found on the Ontario health ministry's COVID-19 dashboard or in its daily epidemiologic summary. The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit because local units report figures at different times.)

The Ministry of Education also reported 207 cases that are school-related: 1748 students and 33 staff members. Some 866 of Ontario's 4,828 publicly-funded schools, or nearly 18 per cent, have at least one case of COVID-19, while 11 schools are currently closed because of the illness.

The new cases today push the seven-day average to 1,840, a new record high.

There are now 16,089 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 provincewide, a slight drop from yesterday's high. They come as Ontario's network of labs processed 48,456 test samples for the novel coronavirus and reported a test positivity rate of 4.4 per cent. Another 54,613 tests are in the queue waiting to be completed.

Meanwhile, for a second day in a row, Premier Doug Ford is not scheduled to take any questions from media. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Ford has typically made himself and often top cabinet ministers available to answer queries from reporters.

Yesterday, the Ontario legislature adjourned for the holidays earlier than expected and lawmakers wont return until mid-February.

Speaking this morning, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath called on Ford to recall the legislature and accused him of "calling it quits.

"He's throwing in the towel. He's waving the white flag in the fight against COVID-19 and just waiting for a vaccine now," she said.