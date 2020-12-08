Ontario reports 1,676 new COVID-19 cases, jump in hospitalizations

Ontario reported 1,676 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the number of patients hospitalized with the illness approaches 800.

The new cases include 588 in Toronto, 349 in Peel Region and 141 in York Region.

Other public health units that saw double-digit increases were:

Windsor-Essex: 84

Durham Region: 76

Halton Region: 66

Simcoe Muskoka: 62

Waterloo Region: 61

Middlesex-London: 55

Hamilton: 51

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 28

Ottawa: 21

Niagara Region: 15

Renfrew County: 10

(Note: All of the figures used for new cases in this story are found on the Ontario health ministry's COVID-19 dashboard or in its daily epidemiologic summary. The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit because local units report figures at different times.)

They drop the seven-day average to 1,816, down slightly from the second-wave high of 1,820 yesterday.

The province also recorded another 10 COVID-19-linked deaths, pushing the official toll to 3,808.

