Ontario reports 1,723 new COVID-19 cases, 35 more deaths

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference beginning at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park. Ford's office says he will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott.

You can watch it live in this story.

Ontario reported another 1,723 cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths linked to the illness Wednesday.

Five public health units recorded 100 or more new cases:

Peel Region: 500

Toronto: 410

York Region: 196

Durham Region: 124

Waterloo Region: 103

Other areas that saw double-digit increases were:

Hamilton: 74

Windsor-Essex: 60

Ottawa: 46

Halton Region: 45

Simcoe Muskoka: 45

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 20

Niagara Region: 18

Chatham-Kent: 15

Southwestern: 12

Thunder Bay: 10

(Note: All of the figures used for new cases in this story are found on the Ontario health ministry's COVID-19 dashboard or in its daily epidemiologic summary. The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit because local units report figures at different times.)

Also included in today's new cases are 166 that are school-related: 140 students and 26 staff members. Some 742 of Ontario's 4,828 publicly-funded schools, or about 15.4 per cent, currently have at least one case of COVID-19, while six schools are currently closed because of the illness.

The new infections drive the seven-day average to a record high of 1,720.

There are currently 14,526 confirmed, active cases of the COVID-19 throughout the province, also a new high.

They come as Ontario's network of labs processed 44,226 test samples for the novel coronavirus and reported a provincewide positivity rate of 4.7 per cent. Another 49,574 tests were added to the queue to be completed.

The 35 additional deaths push the official toll to 3,698.