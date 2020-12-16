Ontario reports 2,139 new COVID-19 cases as deaths top 4,000

Ontario reported 2,139 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 more deaths from the illness on Wednesday, as hospitalization figures all reach second-wave highs.

It's the second straight day of more than 2,000 new cases in the province, including 780 in Toronto, 528 in Peel Region, 148 in York Region, 143 in Durham Region and 111 in Windsor-Essex.

The seven-day average has risen to 1,962, the highest it has been at any point during the pandemic.

Further, the number of people in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 932. Of those, 256 are being treated in intensive care units and 157 require the use of a ventilator.

At the height of the first wave of the pandemic in the spring, hospitalizations topped out at 1,043, while ICU admissions peaked at 264.

The additional deaths reported today push the official toll to 4,035.

Ontario Hospital Association's board of directors will meet today for an emergency discussion about rising COVID-19 infections in the province.

The OHA said Tuesday that it's deeply concerned by the worsening pandemic and related pressure on hospitals. The unplanned meeting was called in response to the situation.

A statement from the association said a wave of hospitalizations after the holidays risks disrupting acute care and other services in the new year.

The situation is far more serious than the first wave of infections because elective surgeries need to be maintained, the OHA said.

Meanwhile, a memo from Ontario Health obtained by CBC News tells hospitals to prepare to activate emergency plans immediately. For hospitals in the province's grey lockdown and red control zones that means clearing up to 15 per cent of their beds for COVID-19 patients.

Matthew Anderson, CEO of Ontario Health, a provincial government agency, said in the memo dated Tuesday that the pandemic has entered a more critical phase with community transmission now widespread.

Anderson said the ability of hospitals to care for patients with and without COVID-19 is being challenged. The memo was sent to every hospital CEO in the province.

The memo tells all hospitals to be ready to activate their "surge capacity plans" within 48 hours.

WATCH | Infection control specialist warns of pressure on Ontario hospitals: