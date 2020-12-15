Ontario reports 2,275 new COVID-19 cases as vaccination campaign continues

Ontario reported another 2,275 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a single-day record that comes with an important caveat, according to the province.

Changes to how Public Health Ontario collects and analyzes cases mean that today's figure includes 2.5 extra hours of data from several health units, artificially inflating the total number — but by how much is not yet clear.

The new cases include 711 in Toronto, 586 in Peel Region, 185 in Windsor-Essex and 154 in York Region.

Other public health units that saw double-digit increases were:

Hamilton: 99

Durham Region: 92

Waterloo Region: 71

Halton Region: 65

Niagara Region: 65

Simcoe Muskoka: 55

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 37

Middlesex-London: 31

Brant County: 28

Southwestern: 21

Huron Perth: 12

Haldimand-Norfolk: 11

Eastern Ontario: 11

Due to a one-time data clean-up, Ottawa reported -9 cases.

(Note: All of the figures used for new cases in this story are found on the Ontario Health Ministry's COVID-19 dashboard or in its daily epidemiologic summary. The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit because local units report figures at different times.)

The new cases push the seven-day average to 1,927, a new high.

The record comes as Ontario's network of labs processed just 39,556 test samples and reported a positivity rate of 5.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the initial stages of the province's expansive immunization campaign, which began yesterday with the first shots administered in Toronto, continues today. Hundreds more front-line health-care workers are expected to get shots at locations in Toronto and Ottawa.

More to come.