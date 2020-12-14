Ontario's 1st doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in Toronto today

Ontario's first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be administered in Toronto today, the head of the province's vaccine distribution task force says.

"This is 'V-Day'," retired general Rick Hillier said in an interview with CBC News Network this morning.

"The number of vaccinations that take place today will probably be pretty small but I think there's a little trickle down the spine of every single person in the province and in the public service and in the health sector who have been working for months, who have been fighting COVID-19," he continued.

The initial shots will be given at a hospital site in Toronto's University Health Network (UHN), though public health officials, citing security concerns, have not revealed the exact location.

'This is V-Day': Retired General Rick Hillier, head of Ontario's COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, gives us the details about the province's roll out plan now that the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have arrived. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnn</a> <a href="https://t.co/Mfwjrpl5sw">pic.twitter.com/Mfwjrpl5sw</a> —@CBCMorningLive

Several thousand doses arrived in Ontario late Sunday night, marking a major milestone in the massive immunization campaign.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was at the Hamilton International Airport to greet the plane after it landed.

"The province has been preparing for this day for months and we are ready for the road ahead," Ford said in a statement early this morning.

Last week, Hillier said that 3,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are going to the UHN, while another 3,000 will go to The Ottawa Hospital, though it possible those doses will come from a vaccine shipment sent to Mirabel Airport in Montreal.

An additional 85,000 or so doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to be provided to 14 hospital sites in Ontario regions currently in the red and lockdown levels of the province's COVID-19 restrictions system by the end of the year.

Ford has said health-care workers, long-term care residents, and their caregivers will be among the first to receive the vaccine. Adults in Indigenous communities, residents of retirement homes, and recipients of chronic home health-care will also be priority groups.

The province expects to receive 2.4 million doses — allowing it to vaccinate 1.2 million people — during the first three months of 2021, with vaccines becoming more broadly available to the general public in April.

It will take another six to nine months to immunize all Ontarians who opt to get the vaccine.

"People are going to have to be patient that their turn will come," he said last week.

As of today, York and Windsor-Essex have joined Toronto and Peel in the lockdown level.

It means indoor public events, dining in restaurants and bars, and close personal care services are off-limits, indoor sports facilities must close, and non-essential retail is limited to curbside pickup.

Meanwhile, five other regional health units are also tightening restrictions today.

Middlesex-London, Simcoe Muskoka, and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph move to the red "control" zone, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit moves to orange "restrict," while Leeds, Grenville and Lanark shifts to yellow "protect."