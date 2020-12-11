45 more COVID-19-linked deaths reported in Ontario, a 2nd-wave high
The new cases comes as Ontario's network of labs processed a record-high 63,051 test samples for the novel coronavirus and reported a test positivity rate of 3.2 per cent.
Province recorded 1,848 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario reported another 1,848 cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 45 more deaths linked to the illness, the most on a single day during the second wave of infections currently afflicting parts of the province.
More to come.
With files from Lucas Powers
