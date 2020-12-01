Ontario reports 1,707 new COVID-19 cases as ICU admissions climb to 193

Ontario reported another 1,707 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the number of patients with the illness being treated in intensive care units climbed to 193.

The new cases include a record 727 in Toronto, 373 in Peel Region and 169 in York Region. The new infections push the seven-day average of daily cases to 1,670.

Other public health units that saw double-digit increases were:

Durham Region: 72

Waterloo Region: 61

Hamilton: 58

Halton Region: 47

Windsor-Essex: 47

Simcoe Muskoka: 36

Ottawa: 34

Niagara Region: 15

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 13

Grey Bruce: 12

(Note: All of the figures used for new cases in this story are found on the Ontario health ministry's COVID-19 dashboard or in its daily epidemiologic summary. The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit because local units report figures at different times.)

Also included in today's new cases are 299 that are school-related: 253 students and 46 staff members. Some 737 of Ontario's 4,828 publicly-funded schools, or about 15.3 per cent, currently have at least one case of COVID-19, while seven schools are currently closed because of the illness.

An internal Critical Care Services Ontario report shared with CBC Toronto shows 26 more people with confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus were moved into intensive care in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 193. Just four days ago, 151 patients were in ICUs. Public health officials have identified 150 as the threshold for when scheduled surgeries and procedures need to be postponed or cancelled.

The province's report today states that only 185 patients are in intensive care. The discrepancy between the figures is due to the timeframe used in the provincial data, which typically reflects numbers from the previous day. The Critical Care Services Ontario figure is more current.

Meanwhile, a total of 645 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in Ontario hospitals, while 112 are on ventilators.

More to come.