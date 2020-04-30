Ontario's COVID-19 death toll at 1,133, new cases jump to 459 after decline yesterday

Ontario reported 459 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a figure consistent with new daily case counts seen throughout much of April.

The news comes after the province saw its lowest daily increase in three weeks yesterday, prompting Premier Doug Ford to tell reporters during his daily briefing that Ontario is "getting close to opening up."

Ontario's top doctor has said health officials would need to see two to four weeks of declining daily case counts before emergency measures can be loosened significantly.

The cases push the cumulative total since the outbreak began in January to 16,187, though 63 per cent are now considered resolved by Ontario Public Health. About 14 per cent of those instances, or 2,292 cases, are health-care workers, while about 11.6 per cent ended up requiring treatment in hospital.

Some 35 per cent of total cases are known to have come from community transmission, according to the Ministry of Health, while details on more than 37 per cent are still "pending."

Ontario also confirmed 86 more COVID-19-linked deaths, bringing its official death toll to 1,082. However CBC News has compiled data from regional public health units and counted at least 1,133 deaths.

Outbreaks in long-term care homes continue to spread, with health authorities now tracking infections in 190 of the province's 626 facilities — nine more than in the previous 24 hours.