Ontario sees 3rd straight day with fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 86 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the third consecutive day with fewer than 100 newly-confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus in the province.

Toronto, Ottawa, Peel, York and Chatham-Kent were the only public health units with 10 or more new cases. Twenty-two of the province's 34 health units reported no new cases at all.

All of the figures used in this story are found in the Ministry of Health's daily update, which includes data from up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, which often avoid the lag times in the provincial system.

Ontario has now seen a total of 39,714 confirmed instances of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in late January. Provincial public health officials consider a full 90 per cent of those cases resolved.

Another 146 were marked resolved in today's update, meaning there are now fewer than 1,200 active infections of the novel coronavirus provincewide.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of the illness fell to 66 from 78. That figure has fallen more than 90 per cent from its peak in May. Thirty patients are being treated in intensive care units, while 15 are on ventilators.

The Ministry of Health's official COVID-19 death toll stayed steady at 2,782, with no additional deaths reported today. A CBC News count based on more timely data from public health units puts the real toll at 2,818 as of yesterday evening.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to begin his daily COVID-19 briefing beginning at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park. Ford's office says he will be joined by Lisa MacLeod, minister of heritage, sport, tourism and culture.

You can watch it live in this story.