Ontario sees fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases on each of last 2 days

Ontario has reported fewer than 100 new daily cases of COVID-19 for two straight days, the Ministry of Health said this morning.

Because of the holiday long weekend, figures for both Monday and Tuesday were provided at the same time.

Monday saw 88 newly-confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus, while 91 were counted for Tuesday.

Toronto had the most of any single public health unit today, with 22. The rest of the new cases were scattered mainly throughout southern Ontario, with most health units in the region reporting fewer than five cases.

Windsor-Essex, which learned today that it will remain in Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan for the time being, confirmed nine additional cases.

All of the figures used in this story are found in the Ministry of Health's daily update, which includes data from up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, which often avoid the lag times in the provincial system.

Ontario has now seen a total of 39,628 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in late January. Of those, nearly 90 per cent are considered resolved.

Another 242 combined cases were marked resolved over the last two days, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a series of tweets.

No new deaths were added to the province's official COVID-19 death toll on Monday, while four additional deaths were reported today. The official toll now sits at 2,782. A CBC news count based on data provided by public health units puts the real toll at 2,817 as of yesterday evening.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to begin his daily COVID-19 briefing beginning at 1 p.m. in Beamsville. Ford's office says he will be joined by Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade.

You can watch it live in this story.