Ontario records 114 new cases of COVID-19, slight drop in hospitalizations

Ontario reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the province's total to 42,309 confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began in late January.

This 0.3 per cent increase in total cases comes as the province's network of community, commercial and hospital labs processed more than 25,000 test samples for the virus on Sunday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a series of tweets.

More than 700,000 tests have been processed in Ontario this month so far, with a positivity rate below 0.4 per cent.

Within the province's 34 health units, 30 reported five or fewer cases. Of those 30, 18 saw no new cases at all.

Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa accounted for a majority of new cases, with 41, 16 and 21, respectively. York Region also saw another 12.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 declined slightly to 49, two less than yesterday. There are also only 18 patients in the ICU, nine of which are on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, one additional death due to the novel coronavirus was officially reported today. Since the outbreak, 2,811 people have died from COVID-19, most of which were at least 80 years old, according to the province's epidemiological survey.

A CBC News count based on data from public health units, a measure that avoids lag times in the provincial reporting system, however, puts the actual toll at 2,840.

All of the figures in this story can be found in the Ministry of Health's daily update, which includes data up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit.