Skip to Main Content
Ontario reports 112 cases of COVID-19 cases
Toronto·New

Ontario reports 112 cases of COVID-19 cases

This 0.3 per cent increase comes as the province processed just under 25,000 tests on Saturday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a series of tweets. 

Province's total is now 42,195 cases since the outbreak began in January

CBC News ·
A COVID-19 physical distancing sign is pictured in Union Station on July 21, 2020, the same day Metrolinx announced that masks will be mandatory on Go Transit vehicles and the Union-Pearson Express. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Ontario reported an additional 112 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the province's total to 42,195.

This 0.3 per cent increase comes as the province's network of labs processed just under 25,000 tests on Saturday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a series of tweets. 

Within the province's 34 health units, 29 are reporting five or fewer cases. Of those, 17 have no new cases. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now