Ontario reports 112 cases of COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported an additional 112 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the province's total to 42,195.

This 0.3 per cent increase comes as the province's network of labs processed just under 25,000 tests on Saturday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a series of tweets.

Within the province's 34 health units, 29 are reporting five or fewer cases. Of those, 17 have no new cases.