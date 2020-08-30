Ontario reports 112 cases of COVID-19 cases
This 0.3 per cent increase comes as the province processed just under 25,000 tests on Saturday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a series of tweets.
Province's total is now 42,195 cases since the outbreak began in January
Ontario reported an additional 112 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the province's total to 42,195.
This 0.3 per cent increase comes as the province's network of labs processed just under 25,000 tests on Saturday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a series of tweets.
Within the province's 34 health units, 29 are reporting five or fewer cases. Of those, 17 have no new cases.
Today, Ontario is reporting 112 cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a>, a 0.3% increase as the province processed nearly 25,000 tests. Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 reporting no new cases.—@celliottability