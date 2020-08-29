Ontario records another 148 COVID-19 cases, highest daily case count since July

Ontario reported an additional 148 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, making it the highest daily case count since July 24.

Today's update brings the province's total number of cases to 42,083 since the outbreak began in January.

In a series of tweets, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 27 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases. Of those, 18 have no new cases.

Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa make up almost two-thirds of today's cases combined, recording 41, 32, and 20 positive COVID-19 infections respectively.

Windsor saw a significant increase in their cases today with another 19 after recording only four cases yesterday. The region, which was the last to enter Stage 3 of the province's economic reopening plan, has been able to keep most of their daily case counts to the single digits the last week.

The rest of the cases are mostly scattered among the Greater Toronto Area and southern Ontario.

After falling to below 80 on August 9, the five-day rolling average new daily cases — a measure that smoothes peaks and valleys in data — has been trending upward since.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized patients dropped after seeing a slight increase yesterday. Today, 51 people are in the hospital being treated for the novel coronavirus, ten less than Friday. There are also only five people being ventilated, a significant drop from 12 and one less person in the ICU. The province has confirmed 38,126 of its total number of cases are considered resolved.

No new deaths have been recorded in Ontario either, leaving the current toll at 2,809. A CBC News count based on data from public health units, a measure that avoids lag times in the provincial reporting system, however, puts the actual toll at 2,839.

The 0.4 per cent increase comes as Ontario's network of community, commercial and hospital labs processed more than 32,100 tests. So far, the province has processed more than 711,000 tests this month.

All of the figures used in this story are found in the Ministry of Health's daily update, which includes data from up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit.