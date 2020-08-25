Ontario school bus drivers still waiting for COVID-19 safety protocols

Some school bus drivers say they have not received COVID-19 safety protocols with just weeks to go before the start of

class.

The drivers, who are represented by Unifor, will hold a press conference this morning to discuss their request for information on safety measures on their vehicles.

The union says many of its drivers are senior citizens and are more vulnerable to the virus.

Ontario released a school reopening plan weeks ago which will see students return to class in early September.

School boards have been given permission to stagger the start of classes over the first two weeks of the academic year if they need more time to prepare.

Teachers' unions and parents have expressed concern that the Ontario government's approach has not done enough to lower class sizes and encourage physical distancing.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing today at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park. Ford's office says he will be joined by Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Kinga Surma, MPP for Etobicoke Centre.

You can watch it live in this story.