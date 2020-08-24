Ontario records 105 new COVID-19 cases, 4th straight day in triple digits
19 public health units reported no new cases in today's update
Ontario reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a fourth straight day in the triple digits for the province.
The 0.3 per cent increase in total cases comes as the province's network of labs processed just under 18,800 tests on Sunday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a series of tweets.
Thirty of the province's 34 health units reported five or fewer cases of the illness. Of those, 19 reported zero new cases at all.
Ontario has now seen a total of 41,507 infections of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began in late January.
With files from Ania Bessonov
