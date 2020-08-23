Skip to Main Content
Ontario records 115 new COVID-19 cases as ICU admissions continue to decline
Toronto·Updated

Ontario recorded another 115 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. a 0.3 per cent increase as the province processed more than 23,300 tests.

29 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, Health Minister Christine Elliott says

CBC News ·
A store worker wears a face mask as she arranges mannequins in a shop window in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes (The Canadian Press)

A total of 29 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 13 of them reporting no new cases.  

Health Minister Christine Elliott says ICU admissions and the number of vented patients both continue to decline.

Of the 115 new infections reported Sunday, most were in people between the ages of 20 and 39 —  with a total of 12,903 people in that category contracting the virus since the outbreak began in late January.

Here's a breakdown of the regions with the most cases today:

  • Peel Region — 32. 
  • Toronto — 20. 
  • Windsor-Essex — 10.
  • York Region — 10.

Status of cases in Ontario

Ontario has recorded a total of 41,402 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began, 37,595 of which have been resolved.

As of Sunday, 41 people are hospitalized, 11 of them in intensive care units throughout the province, while six are in ICU on a ventilator.

The virus has claimed the lives of 2,797 people, according to the province. However, a CBC News count based on data from public health units puts the actual toll at 2,832.

With files from Desmond Brown

