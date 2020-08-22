Ontario records 108 new cases of COVID-19, sees slight increase

Ontario is in the triple digits again on Saturday with 108 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 41,287 positive cases since the outbreak began in January.

Testing figures remain steady after nearly 29,000 tests were processed on Friday, Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted this morning.

A total of 37,487 cases have been resolved after 90 more were confirmed Saturday, although 1,003 cases in the province are still active — a slight increase from Friday's total of 986.

Within the province's 34 public health units, 27 are reporting five or fewer cases. Of those, 16 have reported no new cases at all.

Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa regions continue to see the highest daily case numbers with 25, 25, and 14 cases respectively.

The 20-39 age group, which has seen high infection rates throughout the pandemic, accounts for 44 of today's total, but is closely followed by the 40-59 age group with 37 cases.

One additional death due to the virus has also been recorded since Friday, bringing the province's total to 2,797. However, a CBC News count based on data from public health units puts the actual toll at 2,831.

Fluctuation in daily case totals

The province's daily case count has seen some fluctuation due to Thursday's data glitch in 11 of the public health units.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Elliott said 76 cases had been confirmed but that the day's actual number was likely higher. On Friday, the province recorded 131 cases, including the missing numbers from Thursday's count.

"Because of the data gap yesterday, today's number is an overestimation of daily counts," Elliott tweeted on Friday.